Young Raiders Still a Top Focus for Carroll’s 2025 Plans
The Las Vegas Raiders' strengths and weaknesses were no secret coming into the season. It was known that the Raiders' defense would depend heavily on their pass rush from a talented defensive line to help protect a young, and vulnerable defensive backfield.
In Week 5, that did not happen, as the Raiders' defense failed to record any sacks against the Indianapolis Colts. That made for a long day for the Raiders' defensive backs. However, the opposite happened in Week 6, as the Raiders' constant pressure and six sacks made life easier for the unit.
Carroll's Confidence
One of the most significant beneficiaries of the Raiders' pass rush on Sunday was cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. The young, but talented cornerback rose up the ranks after a solid training camp, earning a starting position. However, with that position came increased attention from opponents.
During the first few games of the season, Kelly was thrown at early and often, especially with Eric Stokes already proven himself in the league. Kelly held his own, but definitely had a few teachable moments, as does every young cornerback does.
Following Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised the Raiders' up-and-coming third-year cornerback. Las Vegas' defense played the way they envisioned all season, which helped the Raiders' defensive backfield on Sunday.
"He did a great job yesterday. Yeah, there’s been some conversations about his play and all, I thought it was a really good game plan that Pat [Patrick Graham] put together to make sure that the corners were really a factor and effective. He's a really good football player. You guys continue to see him make big hits and tackles. He'll continue to do that," Carroll said.
Carroll praised Kelly for battling through his early tests as a starter and expects him to continue improving as the season goes on. The Raiders are depending on him to do so.
“We have hung him out, he has been out there on his own somewhat earlier in the year. We helped him a little bit more with some of the calls and that's just a general part of our mix, but he's such a good football player. He shows up when you give him chances,” Carroll said.
“The perimeter passes that he makes the big play on, a couple tackles he had, the tackle on the tight end on the sidelines was a gorgeous play. So, we'll count on him to keep coming on."
