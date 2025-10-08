1 Uncomfortable Truth About Raiders' Offseason Additions
The Las Vegas Raiders wisely attempted to address many of their most pressing needs through the NFL Draft. The Raiders' new front office assembled a draft class that many ranked among the best in the National Football League. However, through five games, that does not appear to be the case.
Raiders' Rookie Class Has Underwhelmed
All eyes have been on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, as is expected for any player drafted within the top 10 picks of the NFL Draft. Jeanty has come along gradually, as the Raiders' inability to consistently block well for Jeanty has been the primary cause for his slow start.
Still, slow start or not, no one doubts Jeanty's talent or that he will eventually break out more consistently, assuming the Raiders supply him with a competent offensive line. However, the rest of the Raiders' most critical draft pieces have been largely non impactful.
Las Vegas' rookie class looks more and more questionable with each game that passes in which their rookies barely see the field or have a meaningful impact. This has factored into the Raiders 1-4 record.
Before the Raiders' first practice for Week 6, Carroll explained how some of the Raiders' other notable draft picks are coming along. Carroll has brought most of the rookies along slowly through the first five games of the season, but injuries have forced them into action.
“Jack [Bech] continues to do well and comes through. He's playing well on special teams as well. He's a real competitive kid. We love his spirit about what he brings, and he's going to keep helping us. Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], we've been going to, we've been working it, and it hasn't been as effective as we want it to be. He's trying,” Carroll said.
“He's busting his tail, and he's a brand-new football player. He barely started in college, but he's shown us enough that it's worth hanging with him and keep working through it. And we got to make sure that his role is really fitted well so that we can utilize his strengths, and right now, we continue to use him in a variety of situations, and we're growing with it, and he's going to come through. He's got too much talent."
