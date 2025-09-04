What Raiders' First Injury Report Means For Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to open up the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are making their final preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Raiders will take their show on the road and look to pick up a big win to open the season.
The Pete Carroll era with the Raiders begins this Sunday, and he wants to start it off on a high note. Carroll will have his team ready to go on the road and do the things they need to do to win.
With gameday approaching on Sunday, the Raiders released their first injury report for Week 1. For the Raiders, it was mostly good news, with only two players coming out on the injury report.
Raiders Injuries
The first player that appeared on the Raiders' injury report was starting cornerback Kyu Kelly. Kelly is dealing with a hamstring injury. But the good news for Kelly is that he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.
Kelly has been a standout this offseason. His offseason was great from OTAs, minicamp, and training camp. Kelly was not guaranteed a spot on the Raiders roster coming into training camp, but with a good showing, he climbed all the way to the top of the Raiders depth chart. He is one of the starters on the depth chart at the cornerback position.
The second player that was on the Raiders' injury report was backup quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett was also a full participant in practice on Wednesday. That is good for the Raiders as they want to make sure they have a good backup if anything were to happen to starting quarterback Geno Smith. The Silver and Black traded for Pickett after Aidan O'Connell got injured. Pickett is expected to serve as the backup in Week 1.
Full Participant
- Kyu Kelly
- Kenny Pickett
Patriots Injuries
As for the Patriots, they have three players on the injury report. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is dealing with a hamstring injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Defensive back Charles Woods is dealing with a concussion and a groin injury; he was limited at practice on Wednesday. And wide receiver Efton Chism III was on the report, but was a full participant.
