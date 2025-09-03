Raiders' Week 1 Depth Chart Offers Intriguing Surprises
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to open up the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are making their final preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Raiders will take their show on the road and look to pick up a big win to open the season.
The Pete Carroll era with the Raiders begins this Sunday, and he wants to start it off on a high note. Carroll will have his team ready to go on the road and do the things they need to do to win.
Earlier this week, the Raiders released their depth chart for Week 1. There were a few notable players in key positions on this team.
So, what does the Raiders' first depth chart of the Carroll era look like?
Offense
As expected, the Raiders have Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. He is followed by quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Raiders have full faith in Geno Smith this season. And the Raiders went after Kenny Pickett after Aidan O'Connell got injured.
The running back position is a stacked one, but it is clear where things stand among the starters. Rookie first-round pick and star running back Ashton Jeanty leads the group, while Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, and Dylan Laube are all listed as the backup running backs. The run game is going to be a key for the Raiders.
The starting three receivers are Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Dont'e Thornton, while rookie wide receiver Jack Bech and Amari Cooper are listed as second-string options.
Jordan Meredith is listed as the starting center, while Jackson Powers-Johnson is listed as the right guard. DJ Glaze is listed as the starting right tackle.
Defense
The starting defensive tackles are Adam Butler and Adam Butler. At defensive end, the Raiders have Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce listed as starters with Charles Snowden and Tyree Wilson behind them.
The starting linebacker corps is led by Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts and Devin White, while the backups are Jamal Adams, Tommy Eichenberg, and Brennan Jackson.,
The starters are cornerback are led by Darnay Holmes, Kyu Blu Kelly, and Eric Stokes.
Special Teams
AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, and Jacob Bobenmoyer hold down the special teams roles, while Tre Tucker is listed as the starting kick and punt returner. Ashton Jeanty is interestingly listed as the backup punt returner along with Dylan Laube.
Check out the full depth chart here:
