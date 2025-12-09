The Las Vegas Raiders lost more than just the game to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as NFL Insider Mike Garafolo announced that cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly suffered what appears to be a troubling injury.

The Latest Loss

" Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly suffered a ruptured patella tendon in yesterday’s loss to the #Broncos, source says," reported Garafolo. "The upside is there was no ligament damage for the 2023 fifth-round pick, who moved into a starting role this season and recorded a career-best three INTs."



On Monday, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll spoke on the injury, citing that it's severity remains unknown at this time.

"Yeah, he had a patellar tendon injury in the game," stated Carroll.

"I think somebody reported that out there, so I don't mind saying it. We'll see the severity of it and all, but that's a difficult injury right off the bat, and we'll see how it goes and see what has to take place to get them right. I'm not sure about that part of it yet, but that is what happened. You notice it was an open field, too. It was just a freak accident that shouldn't happen. You didn't see him buckle or anything. He just planted and sometimes that happens."

Carroll on Kelly

Carroll wrapped up his Monday presser by talking about the impact Kelly made on the team. Carroll cited the impact of such a loss, both in the locker room and on the field.

"Yeah, a significant loss because he's been such a good story for us," commented Carroll. "He really came out of nowhere in camp and was kind of knocked around different positions and all that. And I think I probably said it last night, that there was a point in there where you couldn't ignore the fact that he was making things happen in practice and even in preseason, and you could just see it happening."

"And what showed up is his natural football ability, his natural instincts, because he's a tackler, he's an interceptor, he's a playmaker, and he's aggressive, and he's smart, and all those things along with it.

And with given enough time, it didn't matter who he was going against, he was showing that he needed a better look. So, remember, I think it was -- was it the last game of preseason, or something like that, that we started him I think for the first time? It took all of that offseason time and all the way through camp to get to that point, but that was the statement that I was making, that he deserved to get a chance."

"And I think he's had an excellent season. It's hard because every corner gets beat some, and when it's a captain on one side and not on the other, it looks even kind of amplified, because E-Stokes [Eric Stokes] has had a terrific season on the other side.

But I think the three picks that he's made, the big tackles that he's made, the big hits that he's made, and the enthusiasm, the excitement that he brings is really positive, and so we're going to miss the heck out of him, and the team will as well. And it's just a good story. And he's also had such a lousy shot shooting hoops in meetings that he also had a little designation and distinction for himself in that regard, too. So, he's been a really fun guy to be on part of the team, and we're going to miss a heck out of him."

