Raiders Veterans Are Helping Expedite QB Cam Miller's Development
The Las Vegas Raiders added quarterback Cam Miller via the NFL Draft to help round out their group of quarterbacks. The rookie has continued to develop quickly in the first training camp of his professional career.
After training camp this month, Miller explained how much he has learned from the team's veterans, which has helped him.
"I think the playbook's a lot different than what it was in college. There's just more verbiage. There's more to know. The game is just more expanded than it was in college. So, yeah, I spent the last three, four months just really diving into that playbook, asking as many questions as I can in the quarterback meetings without being annoying to those guys, asking Geno [Smith] and Aidan [O'Connell] for any sort of tips and reminders that I can use when I'm out there," Miller said.
Miller credited Smith for having a career that has spanned over a decade in the league, which is an impressive feat for any player. However, it is arguably more remarkable for a quarterback to accomplish the feat.
Geno Smith's Guidance
"I've learned a lot from Geno [Smith]. Obviously, his resume speaks for itself, and I think just his story alone inspires me. Somebody that was counted out multiple times and then has came back and has been a top 10 quarterback in my mind," Miller said.
"And I mean, he's taught me everything from footwork, speeding up my feet, being accurate with the football, and when I'm watching behind and I'm watching him throw routes on air or even team, seeing the way that he moves his feet and throws the ball, it really just pushes me to become better and put the ball where it needs to be.
Following the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in which Miller threw a 41-yard touchdown, Smith noted his excitement for Miller.
After weeks of practicing against his teammates, not only did Miller throw a touchdown, but he now has something more valuable: game film.
"I was talking to him about how I feel like he can really get better because he’s gotten game experience, and he can go and watch that film. Took a couple hits. Just kind of get the NFL game, feel the speed of it. I know it's a preseason game, but it's still NFL football. Just for him, I thought he did a great job out there. Most importantly, I thought he was just able to go out there, get some reps, feel what it's like. He got some experience, and now he can get better from it," Smith said.
