Who Do Raiders Take in Early 3-Round Mock?
The Las Vegas Raiders had a good 2025 NFL Draft. They got all the players that they believe will help them not only heading into the new season but that they can build with for many years to come. The Raiders drafted well once again and now have back-to-back good draft classes.
The 2025 class is looking to start fast next season and have an immediate impact on the team.
Down the line the Raiders are also set up well. They have made moves that have set them up for success. The Raiders are looking to add more talent from here on out year after year. And another place they could do so is in next year's 2026 NFL Draft. It is only 2025, but it is never too early to look at the players that the Raiders can potentially pick up next season.
Pro Football Network did a recent 3-round mock draft and this is what players they had the Raiders taking in the 2026 NFL Draft.
6) Las Vegas Raiders (From CAR): LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
TRADE! The Raiders send third-, fourth-, and fifth-round picks to move up two spots and beat out other QB-needy teams for their guy.
"LaNorris Sellers has room to grow. He’s not quite there as a passer or decision-maker, but he flashes promise in both. Still, I'd rate him above the college versions of Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson when it comes to accuracy.
Sellers ranked 82nd of 156 in adjusted completion percentage at 74.6% -- something neither Allen nor Richardson hit as full-time starters. I bring those names up because Sellers brings that same freak athlete vibe. He’s a dynamic runner who’s tough to bring down.
Sellers' ability to avoid defenders and extend plays will have scouts drooling. Even better, the Las Vegas Raiders still have Geno Smith, which gives Sellers time to develop before taking over."
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Delane is a good pick up for the Silver and Black at this position. The Raiders are looking to add to the cornerback spot, and it can be an opening for a rookie to start in 2026. The Raiders will find out a lot about their cornerbacks in 2025, but if they do not perform well, Delane makes all the sense in the second round.
72) Las Vegas Raiders
Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
Another good selection by the Silver and Black. Getting Lawson in the third round can be a steal for the Raiders.
