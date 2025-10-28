Underrated Raiders Contributor Returns to Practice
The Las Vegas Raiders' second consecutive injury-riddled season kicked off with an injury to an overlooked but valuable part of the Raiders' defense. Depth was an issue for Las Vegas coming into the season on both sides of the ball. Still, injuries have caught up with the Silver and Black.
Johnson's Value
Raiders' safety Lonnie Johnson was one of the Raiders' newcomers this offseason. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spent the time leading up to Johnson's injury implementing plenty of plans that involved Johnson in a rotational role with the team.
Although Johnson's role was technically a rotational role, the term rotational may be understating the plans the Raiders had for Johnson this season. Shortly after his injury, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted his feelings on Johnson and how much the Raiders' defense would miss the veteran.
“We really miss Lonnie. I think we recognize Lonnie in a way that he hasn’t been recognized in the earlier parts of his career. With great respect to the variety of things that he adds to the team and all, we really are going to miss him," Carroll said.
"We had a number of things that we had specially that he could do well in contributing to the defense and so we have to work a little bit to figure out how other guys can take those kinds of concepts and make them work for us. Lonnie’s in good spirits. He knows that it’s a good chance that it’s a minimal amount of time to get back. These five weeks are hugely important to him, so he can get back within 4-5 weeks into the season or whatever it is, and we’ll really enjoy it when he gets a chance to come back.”
After returning to practice for the first time since his preseason injury, Johnson noted how determined he was to make it back to the field as soon as possible for the Silver and Black this season. The Raiders need it.
“Just taking it one day at a time. I had a goal in mind when I first got here to prove to them that I want to be here long-term. Just taking it one day at a time, just stack every day. I just put my head down and got to work. It was only one focus: to get back," Johnson said.
"I just put my head down and got to work," he added. "It was only one focus: to get back."
