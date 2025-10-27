Why Raiders' Brock Bowers Is Still One of the NFL's Best
With Brock Bowers entering the season on pace to establish himself as the best tight end in the league, only to get hurt in the first game of the season, it goes without saying that the Las Vegas Raiders miss his presence on the field dearly.
Ranking Bowers
Bowers took the league by storm during his rookie season, solidifying himself as one of the best at his position and in his draft class. NFL insider Bucky Brooks ranked Bowers as the the third-best player in his draft class.
"It is extraordinarily rare for a player to become the gold standard at his position as a rookie, but Bowers rightfully earned first-team All-Pro honors last year. Despite subpar quarterback play in his debut campaign with the Raiders, the Georgia product shattered rookie tight end records for catches (112, which is actually the most receptions ever for a rookie at any position) and receiving yards (1,194)," Brooks said.
"Bowers' unique ability to win against linebackers and defensive backs in space makes it easy to build a game plan around him, with or without a franchise quarterback in the fold. The 6-4, 235-pounder has been slowed by a knee injury in Year 2, with Geno Smith and the 2-5 Raiders clearly paying the consequences. But given what we've seen when Bowers is right, he'd be long gone by the 13th pick of a 2024 redraft."
Shortly before the Raiders' Bye Week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained what life has been like for him and the Raiders' offense without Bowers.
"I think it changes everybody's job. I mean, you lose the premier tight end in the NFL, and play calling is different. Some of the things that were tight end centric just because of where Brock was, and then Brock's [Bowers] versatility, your ability to move him around and play him at split end, play him at flanker, play him in the slot, play him at tight end,” Kelly said.
“You can really do some different things with him, you just lose that aspect. But that's the NFL. There's not any team right now that is got the same people that they started, the 22 they started with that they're playing with into Week 5. And that's what this league is all about."
