Three Biggest Issues Facing the Raiders to Remain Undefeated
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) host Monday Night football at Allegiant Stadium versus their AFC West nemesis, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0).
The Silver and Black face three significant challenges, yet they remain undefeated.
Three Big Issues
The Rule of Five
Keep in mind the "Rule of Five." The game is considered over if the Las Vegas Raiders win this key statistical battle. This rule involves sacks and turnovers.
For example, if the Raiders achieve three sacks while allowing two, they have a net score of plus one. If they force four turnovers and allow only one, their score improves to plus three.
In total, a plus-four score for the day would be achieved. The Raiders aim to accomplish a plus-five ratio in every game. On average, teams that attain the Rule of Five win 91 percent of their NFL games.
Four Man Rush
The Las Vegas Raiders are up against the Los Angeles Chargers, following what was the best game of quarterback Justin Herbert's career.
It is essential to pressure a balanced team with a four-man front while keeping seven defenders in pass protection.
To keep the Bolts off balance, the Raiders aim to put pressure on Herbert. The most effective strategy is to have your four down linemen apply pressure, forcing him to move instead of allowing him to dictate his own movements.
Punish, the Punishers
Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, is aggressive; calling him that is an understatement.
He will blitz, bringing pressure from every angle, and will be determined to prevent the inexperienced running back Ashton Jeanty from outplaying him. This strategy makes sense in theory.
However, the reality is that the Raiders have many weapons, and all they need to do is allow Minter's players to bring the game to them.
When the Bolts blitz, Geno Smith can quickly get the ball out, preventing them from dictating the game's flow. Thus opening up the running game.
Smith is an experienced player who expertly handles the Chip Kelly offense. As long as he makes smart decisions with the football, which is anticipated, the Raiders should be able to take control of the game against their rivals from Los Angeles.
