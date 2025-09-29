Raiders’ Minority Owner and FOX Analyst: Why Brady’s Position Is Stirring Debate”
People around the National Football League have been going back and forth on whether it is something or nothing in the whole Tom Brady situation. It is something that was not talked about until Brady was seen in the Las Vegas Raiders' coaches' box during the team's Week 2 game on Monday Night Football.
This is something that has not gone away after a couple of weeks, and it is something that will probably stay until the NFL does or says something that most can agree on.
Tom Brady has been pulling double duty since becoming an NFL broadcaster for FOX and getting part ownership of the Silver and Black. He is a minority owner for the franchise and wants to get this team going and not in the same spot that they have been at for a long time.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has brought in Brady to help him make decisions based on the Raiders franchise. Brady has had a big part in what the Raiders have done over this past offseason. Brady has been part of making huge decisions for the Raiders, and he continues to do his best to get this team back on track.
Brady causing concerns for NFL
Mike Florio of NBC Sports had is take on the whole situation and what to take of hit.
"This is one of those things that will be triggers that bring it to the front burner," said Florio. " As long as he is working for Fox and owning a piece of the Raiders ... Roger Goodell became animated when asked about Brady. What everyone is questioning is the access to the production meeting. That is the primary issue. This was the focus. Teams have the right to say whatever they want to. They do not have to disclose any information if they think it is a conflict of interest."
"It is a conflict of interest. Sometimes they do not say anything to someone who is not an owner. We have a lot of former players who we have in production meetings close to their former team. Basically, he is acknowledging that some things are happening that should not be happening ... The idea is we should not be creating any situation where this is happening."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.