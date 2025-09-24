Tom Brady’s Minority Ownership of Raiders Continues to Make Waves
The Las Vegas Raiders are back to work, trying to get things in order before they go out there in Week 4 in front of their home fans once again. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses. They are trying to get things back on line in what they are trying to do this season.
The Silver and Black have to do a better job on both sides of the ball this time around if they want different results than the ones they got the last two weeks.
This week, they will have help from Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady got a great look at the Raiders' Week 4 opponent, the Chicago Bears. Brady saw the Bears play last week as he was in the booth calling their game against the Dallas Cowboys. And what Brady saw was a good performance by that Bears team. The Raiders will have a little upper hand heading into the game, but they are still going to have to execute when it matters the most.
Tom Brady
Brady and the NFL have been taking some heat over the last few weeks because of the growing concern around the league by owners that Brady is calling games and is game planning with the Raiders.
"What Brady himself needs to own is that his role looks far less like that of a quiet minority investor and far more like that of a president of football operations," said NFL Senior Insider Dianna Russani of The Athletic.
"It’s the type of role Tony Boselli has in Jacksonville, and John Elway once had in Denver. These are all-time legends, handed the keys to shape and influence a franchise’s football decisions. This isn’t just superficial or surface-level involvement.
Brady is talking with Raiders coaches and players during the week — and not small talk, either. He keeps in close touch with general manager John Spytek, and even has his longtime trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero is on staff as “wellness coordinator,” overseeing the training staff and strength and conditioning. Brady gets direct information and updates about the roster. He may not physically always be in the building — he lives in South Florida — but he is Viva Las Vegas."
"One rival front-office executive put it bluntly to me this week: “I’m just confused. What does he want to do? Owners own, coaches coach, players play. Broadcasters broadcast. You can’t do it all.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.