How Raiders' New Addition Brings Much Needed Versatility
The Las Vegas Raiders have emphasized competition and improvement since Pete Carroll took over. The Raiders continue to make moves proving they mean business.
Raiders Make Use of the Waiver Wire
Las Vegas did not hesitate to make more moves after cutting down their roster last week. Las Vegas' front office saw a chance to improve and did so by adding defender Brennan Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams.
Following his first few practices with the Raiders, Jackson explained that he has the ability to make an impact in various ways. He should have ample opportunity to do so on a Raiders defensive line that will need all of the healthy and talented players it can get.
Jackson spent his first days as a Raider simply trying to get his feet underneath him. Things have moved at a lightening pace since Las Vegas signed him last week.
"I think it just comes with doing it. I think I can get comfortable doing anything. Last year, obviously was different for me, being a two-point guy, whereas in college, I was always three-point. So, I think finding some familiarity in that again is going to be huge in my game," Jackson said.
"On the first two days, obviously getting the rust off. But no, I think it's going to be awesome. Just as I get more reps and accumulate the t ime on the field doing it, I think I'll find comfortability in it again."
Jackson noted that he believes his ability to play in multiple schemes will help him be successful in Las Vegas. The Raiders' strength on defense is undoubtedly its offensive line. The addition of Jackson could be a quietly productive move for Pete Carroll and the Raiders.
"I think just being able to play in any scheme, finding new things to add to my toolbox, whether that be dropping back in the coverage or rushing the passer from different places on the line of scrimmage. I think it can all add to my versatility," Jackson said.
"But as I've been here, just kind of getting back in the groove of things and playing just three-down, four-down, both hands in the dirt, just getting back to doing that again has been really fun out there, just finding my comfortability back in that again."
