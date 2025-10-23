Raiders’ Bye Week Brings a Huge Boost for Duo's Untapped Potential
When fully healthy, the Las Vegas Raiders' group of tight ends is arguably the best in the National Football League. Brock Bowers arguably the best tight end in the league or soon will be. Mayer is a solid tight end in his own right. The only problem is, they have not played together much this season.
Watch Raiders TE Coach Luke Steckel Discuss Below
Raiders' Chemistry
During the Bye Week, Raiders Tight Ends Coach Luke Steckel noted that Bowers and Mayer make a solid combination when they are on the field together. Las Vegas spent the offseason building their offense around their tight ends, only to lose both to injuries early in the season.
"I think they have a great chemistry on the field, they communicate well on the field. Thy complement each other really well. They both have really versatile skillsets. So, you can really ask both players individually to do a lot of different things. So, when you put them out there together, it is fun to be able to mix and match and formally use them,” Steckel said.
“Unfortunately, the availability of both guys being healthy throughout the course of the early part of this season has been around very much. Again, hopefully getting them back healthy and ready to go as we go into Jacksonville week. We are really excited to see what they can do on the field together for the remainder of the season."
The Raiders have sorely missed both players, as their absence has made the Raiders' offense completely inept. The importance of Mayer and Bowers cannot be overstated, as they are what makes the offense go, Las Vegas needs them to return as soon as possible.
“People might call me biased, but I think they are two better players on offense. Anytime you do not have them available on Sundays, it can be a bit of a challenge. So, we have to find a way to adapt when they are not there. When they are there, w have to find a way to utilize their skills and their talent to the best of their abilities and gameplan to give them opportunities to make plays. I think we are going to have more chances to do that. I am hoping they stay healthy throughout the course of the year,” Steckel said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Bowers and Mayer.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on Bowers and Mayer.