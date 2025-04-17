Raiders WR Target Compared to Former 49ers Star
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a hard look at Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, a player with the potential to be a walk-in impact starter.
"There are elements of his game that remind me of Randall Cobb, Curtis Samuel or Earl Bennett, but none are a perfect comparison for Burden," he wrote. "Samuel may be the closest. Samuel may have been a first-round pick had it not been for his injury history. Samuel has a thick lower body build that makes him difficult to bring down post-catch. His route-running needed some work coming into the league. Samuel has played out his sixth NFL season. He has nearly 5,000 receiving yards and more than 40 touchdowns."
Burden is a versatile wide receiver, perhaps the most versatile in the 2025 draft class. He can line up just about anywhere, from the slot to wide out. Just like Samuel. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke liked the outlook for Burden.
"Burden played primarily in the slot but could play at any receiver spot," wrote Jahnke. "Typically, slot receivers will play better against zone than man coverage, but Burden was one of the best in the FBS against man coverage. His deep and contested target rates were also higher than other slot receivers.
"Burden will likely play either in the slot or at the Z receiver spot in three-receiver sets, but the big question is if he will play in two-receiver sets. He rarely played in 12 personnel at Missouri, but the Tigers ran 11 or 10 personnel on 83% of snaps last season. Since 12 personnel were typically a running situation, they left their better run-blockers on the field.
"Some NFL teams put their best two wide receivers on the field in two-receiver sets. ... Burden’s struggles as a blocker could hurt his playing time. This would mostly hurt him in running situations, but this would also cost him some pass plays each week, and therefore, his fantasy production would also hurt."
