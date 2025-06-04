Raiders' Rookie RB Ashton Jeanty Makes Madden 26 Trailer
With National Football League Fans still waiting for the 2025 NFL season to begin, they can see what their teams or new favorite players can look like when the famous Madden game comes out. In Madden 26, fans will get to see how their new rosters look, take a look at new rookies, and play with them at the NFL level.
For Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty, it was a special moment him. The Raiders new running back will be featured in the Madden game for the first time, and he was in the trailer for Madden 26. That is huge for a rookie. Jeanty was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Silver and Black and will be the starting running back for the team next season.
Jeanty was the best running back coming out of college. He put together one of the best college seasons last season as well. He led his school, Boise State, to the college football playoffs and was a finalist for the Heisman award. He made headlines all of last season because we have not seen a season like that from a running back since Barry Sanders was in college.
Now, Jeanty will do his best to give that to the Silver and Black. Jeanty wants to be the best and he can get there because of his work ethic and the talent he has. The Raiders took Jeanty in the first round because he was the best running back in the draft, and their biggest need this offseason was a running back. Jeanty will be good for the team and will look to carry the load.
"Everything is true about what they are saying about this guy," said Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
"He is just a ball of muscle. And when I dabbed him up and gave him a hug, it was pure metal. You know his speed, his agility, how he likes to play. He plays fun. He likes to have fun, and I think that is going to make him so deadly. He loves to block. That is a lineman's dream. He is a great guy. And he is gonna have such a great year, and I am excited to block for him."
