Raiders' Powers-Johnson Sounds off on Ashton Jeanty
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders want to do way better next season is run the ball well. Last season, the Silver and Black had the worst run game in the National Football League. No matter what the Raiders tried, it did not work all of last season.
The Raiders, if they want to get things going in the right direction in 2025, will need a run game that is good and can be reliable for the offense and quarterback.
And they addressed that problem in the 2025 NFL Draft after not having a run game all last season. In the 2025 draft, the Raiders selected top running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
Jeanty was the best running back in college last season and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as well. Jeanty had one of the best college seasons ever, all while leading his team to the college football playoffs.
And now Jeanty is a Raider, looking to do great things for them and start his way to be the next great Raiders running back, as we have seen in their history. Jeanty brings a lot to the Silver and Black and will certainly help the offense starting next season.
Many are happy that the Raiders selected Jeanty in the draft. But his new teammates are the happiest because they know how special he is and that they will now have them on their team.
Center Jackson Powers-Johnson had a lot of great things to say about Jeanty after he met him for the first time.
"Everything is true about what they are saying about this guy," said Powers-Johnson. "He is just a ball of muscle. And when I dabbed him up and gave him a hug, it was pure metal. You know his speed, his agility, how he likes to play. He plays fun. He likes to have fun, and I think that is going to make him so deadly. He loves to block. That is a lineman's dream. He is a great guy. And he is gonna have such a great year, and I am excited to block for him."
The Raiders are in for a special treat when it comes down to Jeanty. Now they need to go out there and prove it and win games in 2025.
It is important for us to hear from you when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another Jeanty story again.