Watch: Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce from OTAs

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce spoke after OTA practice, and we have it for you.
The Las Vegas Raiders are fortunate to have a coach like Pete Carroll. While coaching changes reflect a previous year of failure, optimism is high in Raider Nation.
Malcolm Koonce looked like a superstar DE in the second half of 2023, but an injury days before the 2024 season sidelined him last season.
He’s back and working hard at OTAs this offseason.
After OTA practice, Koonce spoke, and we have everything he said for you.
Defensive End Malcolm Koonce
Q: Where are you now in your recovery and what has the process been like for you?
Koonce: "Just recovering. Running around a little bit, starting to get back into football. So, it's feeling great."
Q: How difficult was last year?
Koonce: "It was difficult. Physically, emotionally, mentally, it was difficult all around. But I got to overcome it."
Q: When do you think you're going to get back to full practice?
Koonce: "Soon. I should be good soon."
Q: Did going through this with the injury last year serve as any extra motivation heading into this season?
Koonce: "Definitely, I want to get back to where I was last year. I don't want to miss a step or lag behind. So, definitely."
Q: You mentioned on Maxx Crosby's podcast that you felt like you let your teammates down, not purposely, obviously, but due to injury. And you saw game plans where you said that would be me. How did you get through that with your mind and then kind of reshuffle and get ready for this year?
Koonce: "I think just kind of like getting over it, I guess, because it's not the end of my career. So like, just knowing that I'm going to have another opportunity, and just trying to make the best of that whenever it comes."
Q: Why was it so important to you to return to the Raiders, despite testing the free agent market for the first time?
Koonce: "Because I love it here. I love the guys here. I love Robbie [Rob Leonard]. I love the D-line room. I love everything that's going on over here. So, that's one reason." –
Q: Patrick Graham, continuing?
Koonce: "Yeah, Patrick Graham. PG, yeah, definitely all that stuff."
Q: Describe the energy in the building. What's been different?
Koonce: "It feels more lively. There's a whole bunch of new stuff. I feel like Pete [Carrol], he's trying to keep us on our toes and change things around. So, I'm feeling good."
Q: When you think about what happened last season, because it's not just you, it was Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins that also had injuries. What was it like going through that process with them? And how much of a chip does it put on all you guys shoulders to really collectively show this is what we could have been?
Koonce: "I think it all sucked for all of us. Like all of us, we’re in the training room seeing games and seeing bad things play out and stuff like that. So, I feel like for us, it was just like, I don't know, it was just a sucky situation. It just didn't feel good for anybody."
Q: Despite the change in the coaching regime, you did mention that you get PG still, and also Rob Leonard, so what does that mean to you? Just as you kind of come back, that you're able to build again with the same coaches that you did have.
Koonce: "It definitely feels great. It feels great like, the comfortability level, like you're being around coaches or guys that know you, know your strong suits and know how to use you and stuff. So, that's one reason why I came back."
Q: What was the process for you to get to this point? I remember you told me it was a battle last year. Did you have to figure something out, was it someone you talked to that got you to a point where you could be over it and ready to move on?
Koonce: "Oh yeah, it was a process. But like, I knew I was going to get healthy eventually. I'm going to start running. I'm going to be playing football soon. So like, it wasn't like, I don't know, I was down and dumps. I knew eventually everything's going to blow over."
Q: How tough was it to watch games?
Koonce: " It was pretty tough. It was definitely tough being in the building, seeing the guys knowing you can't really help. So, I mean, you can be there for moral support, but not physically help. So that definitely sucked."
Q: The D-line unit is very united. You see that group go together. How cool was it seeing Jonah Laulu receive those kinds of opportunities and take advantage?
Koonce: "Oh, it's dope. It's dope watching him ball. I think he's a great player. He's a great guy. So definitely watching him grow and stuff like that was amazing, and he's still growing."
Q: Is there anything else you've learned about yourself throughout the recovery process? Are there any hobbies you picked up?
Koonce: "No, not really. Just watching more football, that's pretty much it. Watching sports in general more, that's pretty much it."
