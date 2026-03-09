Grading the Raiders' Addition of DE Kwity Paye

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office is making moves like they have a very specific plan in mind, and they are determined to execute it at a high level. The Raiders have already addressed some of their most pressing needs early in the offseason.

Raiders' Make a Move

Las Vegas had several positions on both sides of the ball that were in immediate need of additional starting talent. As soon as the legal tampering period began, the Raiders got to work, addressing multiple positions including center, wide receiver, and cornerback. They addressed another one too.

The Raiders were in need of a solid addition at the defensive end position. Whether through free agency or the NFL Draft, Las Vegas needed to add to the position group. This is especially the case after they recently traded away a defensive end, and arguably their best player.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher, Kwity Paye. The former first-round pick was brought in to help fill the massive void left by the Raiders' trade of Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens.

"Former Colts DE Kwity Paye reached agreement on a 3-year, $48 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Las Vegas Raiders," Schefter said.

The two first-round picks the Raiders received for Crosby will help them for years to come. However, they still needed to find a way to help compensate for Crosby's loss on the field in 2026. It will take more than one player to help compensate for Crosby, but Paye is a solid start.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek noted how critical it will be for him and the Raiders' front office to give first-time head coach and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza a strong supporting cast. After trading Crosby, adding Paye confirms Spytek means business.

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."

Adding Paye gives the Raiders breathing room as they weigh their pending decision on Malcolm Koonce. The Raiders do not have to bid against themselves and can use multiple draft picks or make another free-agent signing to replace Koonce.

The Raiders have been swift and precise with their early additions. Adding Paye is a strong move roster-wise and financially. It is hard not to like what Spytek has done so far. The Raiders can build around Paye, but they still need more.

Grade: B+/ A-