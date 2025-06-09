Raiders' Patrick Graham and Rob Leonard Believe in Malcolm Koonce
The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of good moves this offseason that involved the coaching staff and players.
The Raiders are bringing players in that will best fit the new culture that the new regime is trying to build here in Las Vegas. They also want the players who best help the team be better and give them the best chance to win games starting next season.
One thing that is flying under the radar for the Raiders is their ability to keep two key coaches on the defensive side of the ball. The franchise was able to keep defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard. These two have been a huge reason why the Raiders' defense has gotten better over the last few seasons.
Graham has a lot of interest from other teams to be a head coach and to be the defensive coordinator for other teams. Leonard was also interested in becoming a defensive coordinator for teams that were looking for one. But the Raiders were able to bring both of them back, and that was a huge step in getting things going next season.
One player who has benefited from having those two as coaches has been defensive end Malcolm Koonce. Koonce had a great 2023 season because of the coaching that Graham and Leonard did. But in 2024, he was expected to have his best season and breakout, but he suffered and torn ACL before last season and missed the whole year. Now Koonce is back and ready to go for the 2025 season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Koonce has gotten better with Leonard and Graham on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You saw Patrick Graham turn Malcolm Koonce into an absolute beast. Now, credit Malcolm, because it was in him, and he finally had someone that he and Robbie Leonard just recklessly believed in. And Malcolm took off. Then, all off-season long, last year, he was not coasting on what he had done. He was getting better."
"This guy has worked his tail off. Koonce could have gone other places and gotten a longer deal ... And Koonce bet on himself. He bet on the Raiders. These people believe in me, they drafted me. If I go out here and prove myself, I am going to get that big money deal. I want to be here.
