The Las Vegas Raiders' Achilles Heel
The Las Vegas Raiders have been impacted by many things over the past five seasons, some things were within in their control and some were not. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus listed each team's Achilles heel. The list contains one player each team has struggled with since 2020.
The Raiders have faced the Pittsburgh Steelers four consecutive seasons. The Raiders are 1-3 in those matchups. However, one player on the Steelers has given the Raiders more problems over the past few seasons than any other player in the National Football League.
Wasserman noted that veteran defensive end T.J. Watt has given the Raiders fits.
"Watt has faced the Raiders once in each of the past four seasons and played his usual brand of all-around dominant football. His 84.8 PFF pass-rush grade and 17.9% pass-rush win rate in those matchups are certainly impressive, but his work in the run game elevated him onto this list," Wasserman said.
"In those four games, Watt recorded a ridiculous 96.0 PFF run-defense grade. That’s partially buoyed by his most recent effort in Week 6 of 2024, when he forced two fumbles en route to a 99.0 PFF run-defense grade."
Although Watt made some of the biggest plays of the game last season when the Steelers and Raiders played, Raiders offensive lineman D.J. Glaze and the Raiders held Watt to zero quarterback pressures and zero sacks on the game.
It was the first time in several years the talented defensive end was held without a pressure for an entire game.
The Raiders and Steelers do not play each other this season, giving Las Vegas a break from their annual meet up with Watt. Although the Raiders' line has improved, there will be no complaints about not having to face Watt this upcoming season.
Las Vegas has reason to be hopeful for improved play from their offensive line this season, especially under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. The Raiders are banking on their new additions along the offensive line to gel with talent that is already in place.
If they can do so, many of the struggles the Raiders' offense has had over the past few seasons are likely to not be as much of a detriment moving forward.
