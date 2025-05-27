Will Raiders' Sam Webb Finally Have His Breakthrough Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders will not only have a new look at the head coaching position with Pete Carroll, and a new quarterback under center in Geno Smith. The Raiders will look different on the defensive side of the ball as well.
One position that the Raiders will look different next season is the cornerback position. The Raiders will have some turnover at the cornerback position and will have to figure out who the starters will be
The Raiders, as it stands right now, are thin at the cornerback position. This offseason the Raiders lost starting cornerback Nate Hobbs. The Raiders also lost more secondary help after Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps went elsewhere this offseason.
The Raiders will go with young starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett as one starter. Bennett has shown flashes of what he can do and can be special. Last season Bennett struggled with injury but when he was on the field, he was good for the Raiders. Next season, we will look to take another step in getting better.
The Raiders have more unproven talent at the cornerback position but they all have upside. The Raiders will have to go into minicamp and training camp looking for ways they can have another good start, and it is highly possible. The team also brought in veteran cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency to bring that much needed leadership to the cornerback room.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders will go about the cornerback position and how they are very thin at that position heading into the 2025 season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Sam Webb. This is another guy that I think is going to make this roster," said Carpenter. "He is a young kid who has just developed. He is a guy who makes plays when he gets opportunities, and he is getting better all the time. This is something about Sam Webb that I really like."
"And Sam Webb is the kind of guy who struggled but he then showed something, so he struck around. Getting better, not repeating mistakes. This is a big year for him. This is a monster off-season and training camp for him. He is a guy that I think will make the roster."
