WATCH: Mark Davis Talks Raiders Football
SUMMERLIN, NV-- Several Las Vegas Raiders players participated in the team's charity softball event with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The charity event matched the city's two biggest sports teams against each other, bringing the community together once again.
Raiders owner, Mark Davis, addressed the media prior to the Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights' charity softball event this past weekend.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: Michael Mayer was a guy that was drafted here with high accolades. You were in the college game
when he was doing his thing in college. It feels like there's a lot left on the bone there with Michael
Mayer. But Brock Bowers comes in and sort of takes a little luster away. How do you kind of figure out
a way to get the most out of Michael Mayer?
Chip Kelly: "I think Mike[Mayer] has been outstanding since I've been here. And for all of us, we came in kind of tabula rasa, we're a blank slate. I mean we watch film of all the players just to kind of get an understanding of what they did, but didn't make any decisions on anything until you see him here," Kelly said.
"And Mike's been fantastic since day one of the offseason program when we started early in April there, and in what he did just in the weight room, what he's done in the meeting room, and then what we did in phase two, and then what he's continued to do here. So, really, really excited about him. And there's never a position anywhere where a coach will say, 'You know what, we have too many good players.' Like that's never the case, especially in this league, because everybody's really talented that you're going to go against. So the more tight ends we can get, the more wide outs we can get, the more running backs we can get, the more quarterbacks you can get, then we'll continue to take them.
"But I think Mike's been outstanding, and I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends they told me. So, maybe we can get to that if we have to. Obviously you're going to try to attack each team you're playing each week differently, depending on how they defend you. But to be able to have that ability and have a couple quality guys here, because Ian Thomas has been outstanding, and he's a guy that's played a lot of snaps in this league, too."
