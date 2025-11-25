What the Chip Kelly Ousting Means for Rest of Raiders Season

The Las Vegas Raiders lost again in Week 12, and this time it was the worst performance we have seen from this offense all season. It has not been a season to remember for the Silver and Black, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Raiders have hit a new low after their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and it was not even that close. The Raiders' offense got plenty of opportunities to score points in this game but the offense could not get more than 10 points once again.

And this time, someone was going to have to deal with the consequences of this outcome. The Raiders finally made the move and fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after the game. It was a move that had to be done because this offense has not looked good all season, and Kelly was the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the National Football League.

To go along with that, there has been growing frustration about why the Raiders are not playing their young players the way their season is going.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (left) with head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders Need to Rebuild

The Raiders went after veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past offseason to pair with Kelly and bring life to this Raiders offense, but it just has not been that. The offense looks worse than it did a season ago, and the improvement has not been there for the Raiders this season. It has looked so bad that the Raiders might have more moves coming to this staff, and it could be time to blow it all up and go into full rebuilding mode for this franchise.

"We know about Chip Kelly. We knew that Chip Kelly did not belong in the National Football League," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "Why do you keep giving him a job in the NFL for. Let his ... stay in college. Let him go back to college. He is lucky UCLA took him in. Do not get me started with the job he did with the Philadelphia Eagles. He almost took them back a quarter century with the things he was doing in Philadelphia. We should not have an NFL job from that alone."

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"But at the end, the Raiders are the Raiders. That is what it is."

The Raiders have to look at this organization from top to bottom because if they do not, the cycle is going to keep making its rounds. That is something Raiders owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady want to stop.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith, Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

