Raiders Are Not Making Same Mistakes From the Past
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making a lot of moves this offseason. All of them have made sense and are moves that put the franchise in the best position to be successful. When the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, they knew they were getting two people with incredible knowledge about the game and knew what they needed to turn it around in Las Vegas.
Carroll and Spytek had a plan on how they were going to attack the Raiders needs in a way that was not going to set them back more than they were already or cause concern for the future of the franchise.
They made moves in free agency that they thought were best for the team and they were not going to overpay for any players because they still have a lot of more guys they have to take care of in the future.
We have seen in the pasted how former Raiders team would go out and get players that they would over pay. Or go after the best free agents but the only reason they would come to the Raiders is because they give them a contract that other teams were not even close to offering. The Raiders are changing their ways and learned from their mistakes.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about how the Raiders are changing face on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Raiders are changing because we have seen them have good general managers and still make bad decisions and not because the general managers," said Carpenter. "They are getting on the same page now. They are understanding we are not willing to mortgage the future. We are not winning by doing dumb things. The Raiders used to be kind of known as the Loosey Goosy. The undisciplined. That is changing now in the Silver and Black."
"I think that was part of the reason hiring Pete Carroll was such a big deal this offseason because you automatically give yourself a little bit of gravitas there because you have a guy who has won at a high level in the NFL," said Hladik. "He has won a Super Bowl. He is not taking a job if he does not feel that it aligns with how he wants to run things and is a quality opening."
"Hiring Pete Carroll goes a long way, in kind of promoting that sort of, you know change over to a more stable grounded franchise."
