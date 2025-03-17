John Spytek Wants to Give Raiders Stability
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled over the years to put a good product together on the field and for Raider Nation. The Silver and Black have also struggled to find stability in many different areas. In the front office, coaching staff, players, and results.
Next season the Raiders will have a new head coach, Pete Carroll as well. Carroll and Spytek are part of the latest new Raiders regime. The Raiders have had plenty of turnaround since coming to Las Vegas in 2020. They are hoping the pairing of the new regime will be here for a long time.
It is difficult for any organization to get going on the right track if they are having consistent turnover at the most important positions of their franchise and that is exactly what the Raiders biggest problems has been in recent memory.
Now Spytek is here to bring a solution. He is a well known and one of the best up and coming general managers in the NFL. He will be going into his first season with the Raiders and as a general manager.
"I see a lot of quality football players in here and the one thing they have not had is stability," said Raiders general manager John Spytek. "You know that is up to Pete [Carroll] and myself right now. It is to give some stability to this franchise so these guys can compete and we just got to keep building and adding more of those people here and we will get a chance to be playing when it matters."
"We want fast, big explosive players and we will find those players too but the competitive urgency, instincts, the natural football skills, those are the best players I have been around. That is stuff that gets me rolling. I just have this belief that no matter what, we can turn any draft pick 1st and the way to 7th into a really good player."
Spytek so far has brought in the pieces the Raiders need in free agency and more moves can be on the way. Spytek will also soon turn all his focus to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black can improve their roster by finding the right talent that best fits their team.
