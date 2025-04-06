Raiders Set To Meet with Top Prospect
The stage is almost set for the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft is only a couple of weeks away, and it is time for teams around the National Football League to get their final draft boards up.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, they will be selecting in the top 10 with the sixth overall pick. The Raiders want to make the right decision and make sure their first-round pick makes sense and gives the team a better chance to win.
Before the Silver and Black get to the draft, they are set to meet with one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, Mason Graham, out of the University of Michigan.
"Michigan DT Mason Graham is visiting the Browns on Monday, then the Raiders on Tuesday," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Graham is the best, if not the best defensive player in his class. He is the best defensive lineman coming out and he should be a top pick but with some teams ahead of the Raiders needing quarterbacks, Graham can fall out of the top 5, and the Raiders can potentially select him with their sixth overall pick.
Graham will fit in well in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense. He can get after the quarterback and plug up the middle to stop the run game.
The Raiders have a solid defensive line led by star defensive end Maxx Crosby and adding Graham in the draft will give opposing offenses real trouble with Crobsy and Graham on the defensive front. Graham can learn the NFL game from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, signed by the Raiders last offseason.
"With his rare pallet of physical tools, Graham can rush the passer from a variety of different alignments. And when he’s not a double-team magnet, he can beat 1-on-1 blocks instantly with quick, violent, and heavy hands, plus searing lateral and vertical explosion," Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network.
"Nevertheless, as a one-gapping tyrant with an extraordinary mix of explosiveness, agility, twitch, urgency, strength, and knock-back force, Graham is well worth first-round capital, and he could be the first DT off the board when it’s all said and done."
The Raiders can make their front four the best in the league with the addition of Graham. And with the Raiders flexibility at No. 6, do not be surprised if they take Graham off the board.
