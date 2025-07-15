Former MVP Has Bold Take on Raiders' Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders have put together a front office that is filled with decades of experience, including multiple Super Bowls. The Raiders have leaned on minority owner Tom Brady to help right the ship, Adding John Spytek and Pete Carroll were Brady-esque.
In Brady, Las Vegas has a quality perspective on everything happening within the organization. This should help expediate the Raiders' turnaround. However, former quarterback Matt Ryan believes Brady could hypothetically still be useful in other ways.
"I think he could [play in the National Football League right now.] I mean, I think the way he takes care of himself, he looks more fit now than he's ever been. And I think the style with which he played leads to being able to play longer. Not moving around, not having to run and do all those different things. Because he can still throw it, he could still spin it at the end," Ryan recently said on the Dan Patrick Show.
A few seasons ago, Brady answered the hypothetical himself. It comes as no surprise that Brady believed he could play until he is 50 years old, which would be a truly remarkable feat. Still, if anyone could do it, Brady would be the one.
"Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately. 'Can Tom Brady play till 50?' Like, 50 years old. I don't find it so difficult, and plus living in Florida it's kind of a retiree state. I feel like I can just play and glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it's a yes," Brady said.
While Brady's ability to play in today's NFL is debatable, he recently explained the reality of the situation. While Brady is undoubtedly the greatest quarterback to ever play in the National Football League, his ownership role with the Raiders has taken him in a new direction.
"I'm there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do," Brady said.
"Our goal is to, you know, win a lot of football games. You've got to work hard at it, and it's all earned, and we've got a tough division. There's a lot of good opponents we face. But it's going to be up to the guys and their daily commitment to doing the right things."
