WATCH: AJ Cole Reflects on the Raiders
SUMMERLIN, NV-- Several Las Vegas Raiders players participated in the team's charity softball event with the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The charity event matched the city's two biggest sports teams against each other, bringing the community together once again.
Raiders punter AJ Cole addressed the media before the Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights' charity softball event this past weekend.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly spoke following Organized Team Activities. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: You recruited Geno Smith when he was coming out of high school, and obviously you coached his cousin last year. What's your relationship like outside of football?
Coach Kelly: "It's great, just because Geno is a football guy, like Geno loves ball. You'll get a phone call after phase two - we'll talk on a Tuesday night about what transpired that day, and we're going against ourselves, like we hadn't gone against the defense yet, but have a conversation about this, and then, 'How do you see this?' And really lean on him a little bit, because of his wealth of experience, and he's been through different coordinators in this league, and some really good ones," Kelly said.
"So like, 'Hey, how did Shane [Wadron] do this when you were with him?' Or, 'How did [Ryan] Grubb do this when you were with him?' And kind of pick his brain that way, and then put together what's the best thing for us going forward. But he's great. Geno is literally like a second coach.
"When you're in that room with him and Greg Olson, there's a lot of ideas going around, and then it's just a matter of corralling it, because sometimes you can have too many ideas, like let's try to do a million things, and then you don't get good at one thing. But his football acumen is really off the charts, and it's impressive to be around him."
The Raiders have struggled playing as one over the past few years. Events such as the Battle for Vegas should only help them turn things around this upcoming season. The Silver and Black aim to show that last season was an anomaly by putting together a successful 2025 season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.