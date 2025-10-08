What Raiders' First Injury Report of Week 6 Means For Brock Bower
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to end a four-game losing streak this weekend against the Tennessee Titans of the AFC South. This is a matchup the Silver and Black must win if they want to have any chance of saving their season.
They are playing a team with a rookie quarterback and this is a very winnable game. That being said, the Raiders have not been playing good football at all. They have been off to a very disappointing start and are looking to turn it around in Week 6.
The Raiders in Week 5 not only suffered another loss but they also came out of that game with a few players banged up. That is not good news for this Raiders team, which cannot afford to keep losing players to injuries. It is starting to take a toll on this Raiders team, which came into the season had a lot of concerns about their depth. And it is starting to show the lack of depth that is on this football team. The Raiders made moves this week to get more depth on this team, but it is hard to win like that.
The Raiders were back at work and getting prepared for their Week 6 game. The Raiders are back home and are looking to fix the problems they have been having during this four-game losing streak.
On Wednesday, the Raiders also released their first injury report for Week 6, and it was not good news for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders had six players on the injury report today and all of them were starters. First on the list was tight end Brock Bowers, who is dealing with a knee injury, and he did not participate.
Punter AJ Cole, who was hurt in Week 5, also did not participate in today's practice. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby, tight end Michael Mayer, and offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson were all on the injury report but were full participants in practice.
Round out the report was cornerback Eric Stokes, who did not play last week with a knee injury. He was limited in today's practice.
Raiders Injuries
TE Brock Bowers- DNP
DE Maxx Crosby- Full
TE Michael Mayer- Full
C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson- Full
CB Eric Stokes- Limited
