Raiders Fast-Track New Addition Into the Action
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making moves this week to get the best possible roster out there on the field on Sunday. If you are not trying to be part of this Raiders team and improve it, you will not be part of this team led by head coach Pete Carroll.
He is looking for players who want to play for him and help this team. It has not been a good start for Carroll, who thought it would have gone differently.
The Raiders signed linebacker Jon Rhattigan off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad earlier this week. On Wednesday the team announced that they are going to activate him for Sunday's game. The Raiders also signed linebacker Jamin Davis to the practice squad today.
The 6-0, 236-pound linebacker has played in 53 career games over five seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks (2021-23), Carolina Panthers (2024) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025) after initially entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks in 2021.
Rhattigan owns eight total tackles on defense and 36 total tackles (26 solo) and one fumble recovery on special teams over his five-year career. His 26 solo special teams tackles since entering the league in 2021 are tied for the 11th most in the NFL over that span. Last season with the Panthers, Rhattigan led the Panthers with a career-high 12 special teams tackles (six solo), tied for the sixth most in the NFL.
The Naperville, Ill., native played three seasons at Army (2018-20) and as a senior was the program’s first-ever semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.
Davis, a former first-round draft pick (19th overall) by the Washington Commanders in 2021, joins the Raiders practice squad after spending the 2025 offseason and training camp with the New York Jets. The 6-4, 234-pound linebacker out of the University of Kentucky has played in 54 career games (36 starts) over four seasons in the NFL with the Commanders (2021-24) and Minnesota Vikings (2024), totaling 284 tackles (176 solo), 8.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, one interception, 11 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released QB Jeff Driskel from the practice squad.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.