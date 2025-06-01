Is Brock Bowers the Best Player on the Raiders?
There is a lot of excitement for Raider Nation this offseason because of all the moves that the Raiders have made. The Raiders are under a new regime and that regime has put the Raiders in the best position to be successful in 2025. All the moves that they have made are good for the franchise, which is trying to bounce back after having a disappointing season in 2024.
The team made a move for head coach Pete Carroll to have that veteran leadership in the building. They also brought in a new general manager to find the right talent and players for the Silver and Black. The Raiders got the most important position right as well. They got veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade and now he will be under center for the Raiders in 2025.
The Raiders have some star power heading into 2025. Led by the best defensive player in the National Football League, Maxx Crosby. They have the best tight end, Brock Bowers, and now bring in Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
Now you can see why Raider Nation is excited about the upcoming season because they feel like the Raiders finally have the right pieces in place all at once. Something they have been waiting for a long time.
But which player of the Raiders is the best one heading into the new season?
“Maxx Crosby is one of the top edge rushers in the NFL, making him an extremely difficult snub here,” Infante wrote. “While he’s been consistent throughout his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s hard to ignore the season that Brock Bowers had in 2024," said Pro Football Network.
“Bowers set rookie records for the most total receptions in a single season, as well as breaking the receiving yards record for a rookie tight end. He’s a rare athlete at the tight end position and has already proven himself as a difference-maker on offense.”
"Bowers hit the ground running as a rookie, delivering immediate value as the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders’ standout tight end led all players at his position in receptions (112) and receiving yards (1,194 yards), breaking the Raiders’ record for most receptions in a season by any player. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod in his debut season."
“A playbook, you learn it and you know it, to be successful for your team,” Bowers said, via the Raiders’ website. “School is for yourself. It’s a different kind of pressure. You’re competing against yourself.”
Go follow our Facebook page for more stories, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also find us right now on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr.