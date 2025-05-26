Podcast: Potentail Las Vegas Raiders Trades, Carroll, Spytek, Jeanty
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode looks at potential trades for Raider Nation, Pete Carroll, John Spytek, Ashton Jeanty, and more.
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that, under the steady leadership of GM John Spytek and Pete Carroll, is now heading in the right direction.
But heading in the right direction and being a complete product are not the same thing. The Raiders' roster still has holes and needs.
Brock Bowers burst on the scene for the Silver and Black last season, and he never looked back. He was, the best rookie in the NFL and the best tight end, rookie or not.
Bowers spoke after a recent OTA practice, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Tight End Brock Bowers
Q: To that point, when you went back and maybe looked at your tape and reflected on the year, was there any key things you saw from the tape that you wanted to get better at in year two?
Bowers: “It's hard to say, there's some little things. I feel like there’s a lot I can improve on, a lot.”
Q: What do you think about Chip Kelly's offense so far?
Bowers: “Yeah, I really like it. He's been really great and really dialing it up. So, I’ve enjoyed it.”
Q: What are your first impressions of Ashton Jeanty?
Bowers: “He's a beast. He's quick, he's fast, he's rocked up, he's thick, so he's pretty good.”
Q: What was your degree in? What do you hope to do with it?
Bowers: “Business real estate. I'm not sure yet, I just wanted to get it done.”
Q: It's been said that there's a lot of positive vibes, a lot of good feelings in the building right now. I know you got here a little late, but how would you say the feeling is around?
Bowers: “Yeah, that's definitely how it is. Like I said, the energy in the in the team meetings and everything like that. Everyone is really getting into it and I feel like we're building a pretty good culture.”
Q: Coach Carroll just talked about the importance of building good habits this time of year. For you, what are those habits?
Bowers: “Like I said, attack every single rep and really focusing on it doesn't matter how tired you are, just keep trying to push yourself as hard as you can and just keep trying to win every single rep, because that's just a goal when you're out here.”
Q: How have you felt so far about that energy that coach brings??
Bowers: “I was going to say for being a little older for a coach, he's been just on fire. Just lighting everybody up and really bringing that energy. So, it's been really cool to see. I didn’t really know what to expect coming back a little late, but I heard really good things. Then coming back obviously it's been awesome.”
Q: Has that helped build team camaraderie?
Bowers: “Yeah, I mean, everyone's getting juiced up together and you get to know people a little bit better when the guys are all enjoying themselves and having a good time. So, it's definitely good.”
Q: When you talk about winning every rep. it sounds a lot like Maxx and how he talks. Have you kind of learned that from him or taken anything from him, in terms of every single day and winning every single thing you do?
Bowers: “That's kind of how I've always approached practice. But also seeing him out here and doing his thing. I mean, he's finishing 50 yards every single time. Like I said, I’m trying to win every single rep and he does a really good job doing that.”
