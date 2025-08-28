Raiders' Maxx Crosby Draws Huge Praise From Unlikely Source
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in Maxx Crosby. He is the best player for this team, and his leadership is unmatched. He brings it every day that he steps on the field, and he wants his teammates to do the same. Crosby is one of one, and he is always looking to get better. But the way he leads has changed this offseason, and it can be because of the new regime that has come in.
Crosby's impact is felt all over the National Football League, especially when other players are playing against him. Crosby is one of one, and he does not slow down. Crosby came to the NFL without being a top pick or a player that teams had on their radar. But Crosby had a plan that he wanted to be the best in the NFL. And he got to work and has been getting better each day. Crosby is looking to dominate the NFL once again this season and make his presence felt in every game.
One rookie player who is looking to play against Crosby is the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward. Ward has the utmost respect for Crosby, and he wants to face the best as a quarterback in the NFL. Ward was on the Raiders' radar before the draft, but they knew they would not get a chance to draft him because he was going first overall.
Ward was asked about what defensive player he is excited to line up across from.
Cam Ward on Maxx Crosby
"I would say more defensive line because I am not really going against the defensive backs on every play. I am going up against a defensive lineman every play," said Cam Ward on Bussin' With The Boys Podcast." "Defensive line, I would easily have to say Maxx Crosby and Chris Jones. Those two are two of the best football players in the world. Some of the greatest of all time. I am trying to be up there, eventually, when my time is done in the NFL."
"If you want to be up there with those guys, you have got to be able to compete with those guys. Say some crazy stuff to them. You've got to be able to get them to play your game.
