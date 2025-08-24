Maxx Crosby Leading the Raiders in a New Way
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in Maxx Crosby. He is the best player for this team, and his leadership is unmatched. He brings it every day that he steps on the field and he wants his teammates to do the same. Crosby is one of one, and he is always looking to get better. But the way he leads has changed this offseason, and it can be because of the new regime that has come in.
When the Raiders committed to hiring new head coach Pete Carroll, Crosby was all in from the start. Carroll is a competitor and has a plan for how to get things going with the Silver and Black. Crosby is also a competitor who wants to do big things for the franchise as well. Carroll and Crosby want to take this franchise to heights that they have not been to in a long time. These two are great for the Raiders, and the leadership they bring is excellent.
Carroll has truly had an impact in a positive way on Crosby since becoming the head coach for the Silver and Black. Carroll is a great leader as well, and he is always giving his players the advice they asked for or what he believes they need to hear. That is why the duo of Carroll and Crosby is going to be good for the future.
Maxx Crosby's new way of leading
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Crosby's new way of leading on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I notice something different from Maxx Crosby this year," said Carpenter. "Maxx used to just yell at everyone. Including himself. Some of Maxx Crosby's greatest conversations are talking himself. It is pretty funny. But now you are watching, there are some guys, he is going over and he is putting his arm. I watched him talk to one rookie offensive lineman. He is maturing even more into not just the leader of the defense. He is not just the best player on the team. He is the heart of this team."
"Every time he gets a new deal, I tell everyone that has is going to get better. But watching Maxx the leader.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.