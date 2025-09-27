A Bold Week 4 Prediction for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get on the right track in their Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Something Must Give
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently released several bold predictions for Week 4. He believes Jeanty will break out against a Chicago Bears defense that is not very good against the run. Still, the Raiders' offense has issues of their own they must fix.
"Typically, it wouldn't be bold to project a top 10 pick running back like Las Vegas Raiders 2025 sixth overall Ashton Jeanty to have a big game. However, his first three games in the NFL have been a struggle: Jeanty has totaled the fewest yards rushing (144) and fewest rushing touchdowns (1) through three career games among five running backs drafted in the first six picks since 2010. The Raiders are also one of six teams without a 100-yard rushing game this season," Podell said.
Podell acknowledged the Raiders' previous struggles to run the ball, and how their lack of a productive ground game go far beyond Jeanty's control. Still, the Raiders need to get Jeanty going, as doing so will make a lot of other things go smoothly for the Raiders as well.
"That's not surprising considering the 2024 Raiders were the NFL's worst rushing offense, averaging just 79.8 rushing yards per game. This week, Las Vegas will give Jeanty at least 20 carries for the first time against the Chicago Bears, and he'll take that higher volume to over 100 yards for the first time. Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams averaged 7.6 yards per carry (76 yards on 10 carries) against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Jeanty will average a higher yards per carry than that in Week 4 against Chicago."
Finding a way to get their ground game going would help the Raiders in more ways than one, including increasing the team's confidence in themselves and the work they put in during the offseason. The Raiders must have a bounce back performance against the Bears.
Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of what they hope will be a quick and efficient turnaround. However, turning around a franchise is rarely quick or efficient. A steady ground game that leads to a win is exactly what the Raiders would love Sunday afternoon.
