The Key Piece the Raiders' Defense Is Missing
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll in the offseason so that he could elevate a roster that, frankly, was missing talent at a lot of critical positions. So far in 2025, it's been apparent that the Raiders still have a lot of work to do before they can consider themselves contenders.
One of the most disappointing aspects of the 2025 Raiders has been the poor performance of their defense. While they put up an impressive fight against the Chicago Bears, it still resulted in a loss, and the Raiders' defense can't get out of its own way.
Biggest Roster Need
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down what each team in the NFL needs the most for its roster. For the Raiders, the biggest need he identified for them is cornerback.
"There are several positions on Las Vegas' roster that leave a lot to be desired, particularly on defense. The team may not have a building block on that side of the ball beyond 28-year-old pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Defensive tackle, linebacker and safety are other spots that could cost them games this season. The offensive line suffered the loss of tackle Kolton Miller", said Edwards.
Maxx Crosby is the only star they have on defense after they released Christian Wilkins before the season started, and their defense has been playing like they only have one star. They allowed Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders to blow them out, without their top offensive weapons.
Currently, the Raiders' defense ranks near the bottom of the NFL in the following categories: points allowed per game, offensive passing yards per game, and total sacks. If they had a cornerback they could rely on, that wouldn't be the case.
The Raiders addressed their need at cornerback by drafting Darien Porter in the third round, and while he has made some splashes early in his career, it isn't enough to improve the Raiders' secondary overall.
The one area the Raiders' defense can hang its hat on is that they're just outside the top ten in rushing yards allowed per game, and outside of the Commanders game, they don't let up that many touchdowns to the opposing team.
