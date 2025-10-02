The Raiders’ Most Impactful Player in 2025 Is Clear
The Las Vegas Raiders were on the brink of getting back to .500 with a 2 - 2 record and winning a thriller at home, but instead, they now have to grapple with the fact that they let one slip away against the Chicago Bears.
Their game against the Bears is one they should've arguably won due to how dominant their defense was playing. They forced Caleb Williams into making throws he didn't wanna make, and Raider Nation has to go on knowing they wasted a breakout performance from Ashton Jeanty as well as a spectacular game from Maxx Crosby.
Most Impactful Player
Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he released an article going over each team's most impactful player besides their quarterback. For the Raiders, that player is Crosby.
"For all of Crosby’s pass-rushing prowess, it is the effort, energy and enthusiasm that make him irreplaceable in the Raiders’ lineup. The four-time Pro Bowler is a destructive force off the edge, with his exceptional first-step quickness and closing burst overwhelming blockers at the line", said Brooks.
Crosby had the performance of a lifetime against the Bears, including his first career interception. In addition to that interception, he also had five solo tackles, two stuffs, a forced fumble, and batted down three passes.
"With his explosive power and heavy hands perfectly complementing his finesse maneuvers, Crosby is unquestionably the straw that stirs the drink for the Raiders’ defense".
Outside of Crosby, the Raiders' defense doesn't have any prominent stars that they can call on to make plays like Crosby can. He's been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, with his 1.8 tackles for loss on average being the second best in the league behind Myles Garrett.
He only has two sacks on the season, which means that unless he has a meteoric rise, his chances of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award are slim. However, that doesn't negate the impact he has on the Raiders and how much he means to Raider Nation. He bleeds Silver and Black, and he has the argument to be their best overall player.
