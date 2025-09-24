Which Rookie Is Turning Heads as Raiders’ Next Big Thing
The month of September has not treated Raider Nation well. After the Las Vegas Raiders gave them false hope by starting off the new season with a win, they've since lost the last two games and looked incompetent while doing it.
There are bright spots on their team, like the emergence of Tre Tucker and the cautious optimism around Ashton Jeanty, but other than that, the vibes are low in Las Vegas. That's why the potential of them having the next star on their roster should be exciting for Raider Nation.
Week Three Rookie Team
Jim Wyman is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over the best rookie performances in week three. For the Raiders, the only rookie to make the list was their third-round pick Darien Porter.
"Considered very raw coming out of Iowa State due to a lack of experience, Porter played well in an increased role against the Commanders, not allowing a single reception into his coverage for a 76.0 grade. He also made two tackles in the run game, one of which went for a stop", said Wyman.
Porter had not played a single snap of defense in his rookie year until their loss to the Washington Commanders, and he did a really good job considering it was his first game. There's no reason why Porter shouldn't have gotten playtime earlier, especially when it's not as if the Raiders' secondary is oozing starpower.
In the preseason, he was named a long shot for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and if that was to become a reality, his NFL debut was a heck of a way to kick it off. The Raiders are going to need to rely on him more moving forward.
Perhaps the reason why he earned such an impressive PFF grade in his rookie debut is due to the fact that the Commanders were dealing with a backup quarterback. Marcus Mariota only threw the ball 21 times for 207 yards.
Their next game is against the Chicago Bears, where they're coming off a week in which Caleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards. If Porter is to become the next star on defense for the Raiders, what better stage than to shut down an up-and-coming offense?
