1 Change to Expect Under Raiders' DC Rob Leonard

The Las Vegas Raiders quickly addressed arguably their most pressing need on the defensive side of the ball early in free agency. The moves the Raiders have made on its defensive coaching staff and roster points to even more changes coming soon.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Changes

The Raiders have already made significant changes to its defense, with the promotion of Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, and other moves. Las Vegas' roster is taking shape on defense, with many positions already solidified after a productive start to free agency.

However, if there is one hole that remains for Las Vegas on defense, it is with its group of cornerbacks. They will likely draft a cornerback or two, but there is also a chance that Las Vegas can make a move aside from its roster to help protect its questionable group of corners.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Raiders' defense blitzed on about 20 percent of opposing quarterbacks' dropbacks. That was the seventh-lowest percentage of any team in the league. They only hurried opposing quarterbacks on 5.7 percent of their dropbacks, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.

Las Vegas' defense was one of the worst in the league at getting to the quarterback in 2025. That was partly because the unit lacked the talent to do so consistently. That is no longer the case after signing Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. Both players will help change this for the Raiders.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The additions of Dean and Walker cannot be overstated. Las Vegas' roster still needs help on defense. However, Leonard and the defense can help their defensive backs by blitzing more than they have in recent seasons. Las Vegas will add corners, but they must spice up the playcalling, too.

After being introduced with the Raiders' first wave of free agent signings this offseason, Walker explained how his skill set will match well with Leonard. Walker possesses the blitzing ability the Raiders have sorely lacked over the past few seasons. This is a major change for Las Vegas.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 38-10. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's going to fit perfectly. Had a talk with him last night at dinner. I'm not going to go into everything, but I know he's going to use me the right way, lining me up in different positions and just moving me all around so other teams can't really recognize what I'm going to do,” Walker said.

“I just think he's really going to bring out my skill set, because I think he quite understands me, although he hasn't really seen me on the field yet, but I know he's watched him and did a lot of things like that, so I think I'm going to be used the right way. I think he's going to do it the right way."

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The addition of Kwity Paye and the fact that the Raiders retained Maxx Crosby should help the Raiders' pass rush enough that Las Vegas does not have to blitz out of necessity but as a natural and common part of Leonard's defense moving forward.