Raiders' Maxx Crosby Raves About This Teammate of His
Star defensive end Maxx Crosby leads the Las Vegas Raiders on and off the field. Crosby's leadership is undeniable, as he gives every play his best effort. Now, Crosby is an elder statesman looking to continue positively influencing his teammates.
Following training camp, Crosby praised Jackson Powers-Johnson for having a productive offseason. Although Crosby previously noted that the two were not the best of friends to start last season, they have grown closer together since then.
The two are similar in more ways than one, including work ethic. While many players have admitted it is all but impossible to outwork Crosby, he credited Powers-Johnson with putting in the work this offseason.
"You have a choice every day if you want to get better or you want to get worse. There's no such thing as staying the same, and that dude, he's got all the talent in the world. He's strong as a freaking ox, he's a great dude, he's a baller, but it's about the details. And he's come in this offseason with the mindset that he's going to take that next step, and he's done that. He's been super consistent. He's been dialed in on the details," Crosby said.
"He's been here. Me and him are the first guys here every single day, and he's been consistent with it the whole time. And I can't say enough, like that's truly all I can ask for. If you show up, I mean it's not going to be easy. I mean, he definitely got off the hook a little bit because I was going through my injury, so I couldn't really kill him fully, but it was great having him get back this summer.
"He was going to Australia, comes back, and I got to really run him in the dirt, I'm healthy 100%, but that's what it's all about. We're about pushing each other and getting better every day. So yeah, I'm so proud of that dude, and I know he's going to have his best season yet. I can go on and on about him, but the energy he brings is infectious."
Powers-Johnson has quickly grown into a player the Raiders will depend on. After playing both guard and center last season, Powers has focused on playing only center this upcoming season. This will likely help the Raiders' offensive line find some continuity amid several changes.
He is expected to help anchor a Raiders offensive line that struggled at times last season and returns many of the same players. Powers should be a vital part of the Raiders' plans for years to come.
