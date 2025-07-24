WATCH: Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders stumbled upon a generational talent when they unexpectedly landed tight end Brock Bowers in last year's NFL Draft. After a historical rookie season, much is expected of Bowers entering his sophomore season.
Bowers spoke following training camp.
Following minicamp, Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What ultimately went into your decision? I'm assuming you had surgery to repair that torn labrum. Why did you shut it down and what was the rehab process like?
Bennett: "Man, this thing has been holding on, hanging on, a little muscles I had left, but I went and honestly the doc was like, Aye man, I feel like it's best for you to shut it down. Because it was just kind of something I kind of been battling and it could have been a lot worse than what it would end it with, because if I would have kept going out there, just kind of kept pushing through it, whatever, things could have got a lot uglier. But it was time for me to get in and honestly looking back on it, probably should've got it a little minute ago. But I didn't want to take no off seasons off. I had to just keep working."
Q: Now that it's done, how much more confidence do you have in it?
Bennett: "Oh, yeah, I have a lot of confidence in it. I was confident even when it was messed up, like going out there covering people. So, it is what it is when I go out there, like when I'm on that field, I already think about nothing. So, I just try to go out there and just be a dog."
Q: Is it hard to do that? To play through not thinking about it when you know it could happen anytime.
Bennett: "No, when you are out there, you not 100% but that's how you got to think. Because if you go out there thinking like, I'm hurt, I'm hurt, like, you're not going to play like, how you should. But were there times where you know if you do this, it's most likely pop out? Yeah, I did have those, those thoughts, for sure. But it is what it is, while we play the game, injuries are a part of the game. And so, I'll do anything for them guys in there."
