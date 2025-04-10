Raiders in the Market For Standout Michigan EDGE?
The Las Vegas Raiders have Maxx Crosby, but the other end of the defensive line is up for grabs between Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson.
Could a 2025 NFL Draft prospect soon be in the running as well?
On Wednesday, the Raiders hosted Michigan edge Josaiah Stewart, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on X, formerly Twitter.
Stewart is considered by many to be a Day 2 pick at best who has the chance, though slim, of falling to Day 3. Though he is an edge, some think he could play a slightly more traditional outside linebacker spot.
"Stewart is a juiced-up pass-rusher with less-than-ideal measurables," wrote Pro Football Focus. "His effort and leverage give him a chance to win any rep, but he lacks pass-rush nuance to win with more than those attributes and a good first step. His best spot in the NFL might be as an off-ball Sam linebacker, where he can be used as a blitzer more than just a straight edge defender (think Uchenna Nuwosu)."
Upon a deeper evaluation, PFF wrote, "Stewart is smaller for full-time edge work in the NFL, listed at 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds. However, he packs a punch at contact with good leverage despite those deficiencies. He is explosive and consistently launches off the front foot to give himself the best chance to beat blockers to the outside. His hands are fast, but they can be purposeless at times. Right now, he primarily wins due to a great first step with good leverage and high effort. He doesn’t have a lot of pass-rush moves.
"On the line of scrimmage, he can get handled one-on-one in the run game, but then there are other reps where he’ll give you a surprising win versus a player much bigger than him. He is strong as a tackler, though his tackle radius is smaller. He honestly feels like a player who might be more of an off-ball linebacker than an edge rusher when it comes to an NFL projection."
Stewart will make his money as a pass rusher in the NFL. Wherever that falls in the EDGE umbrella, stand-up edge rusher or a more traditional outside linebacker, is yet to be determined and will fall on the defensive coordinator and scheme.
That being said -- the Raiders are interested.
