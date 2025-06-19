Raiders' Powers-Johnson's Biggest Offseason Takeaways
The Las Vegas Raiders are building excitement as they ramp up towards the regular season.
The Pete Carroll-John Spytek regime that took over this offseason made significant moves to re-imagine the roster. After years of losing and missing the playoffs, the Raiders needed new life.
Raider Nation is excited about what the team could look like this season, given the front office's aggressive approach. Could they break the postseason drought this year?
Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson is one of the team’s young and promising players. He will take over a starting job after showing impressive flashes as a rookie last season.
Powers-Johnson joined Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush, making a guest appearance in Crosby’s absence. He spoke about his biggest takeaway from the team so far on the latest episode.
“How hard it was to leave,” Powers-Johnson said. “You get done with this, and you see everybody sprinting to the door. Sprinting to get on that plane. You have people staying around, meeting each other’s kids. We had a little family barbecue, and everyone’s staying around. That doesn’t happen normally.”
Powers-Johnson said team chemistry has grown because of the culture they have cultivated.
“People are staying around, they’re trying to be around each other more, and that’s because of what the organization is doing. We’re having a lot of fun playing football, and we’re getting more connected as a team. I think that’s a huge takeaway from this camp. The strides we’ve made to become a more connected team, and a team who loves to play football, it’s tenfold.”
Powers-Johnson named a few people who have been responsible for the Raiders’ early offseason excitement.
“It’s been a great investment that Mr. [Mark] Davis had by bringing in Spytek and bringing in coach Carroll, and it’s starting to show up. It’s exciting everybody in the building. So, I think that’s a huge takeaway. The guys that we’ve brought in are elite. I said this in an interview, but [Ashton] Jeanty is for real. That dude is going to be a bad man. I’m excited for that.”
Raiders fans are finally excited about what their team could look like, and Carroll could be the right coach to unlock a healthy culture within the organization.
Powers-Johnson has certainly been impressed.
