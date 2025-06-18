Chemistry Between Raiders' Powers-Johnson, Smith Growing
Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson made another appearance on Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush, this week.
Crosby could not be on the podcast for undisclosed reasons, so his co-hosts, former Eastern Michigan teammates Brogan Roback and Darien Terrell, called Powers-Johnson to fill in.
Powers-Johnson, being the fun-loving, colorful character he is, agreed to return to the show to fill in while Crosby was away.
The last time Powers-Johnson joined the show, he discussed meeting new quarterback Geno Smith for the first time and how their chemistry was beginning to develop. You can read that story here.
Powers-Johnson said his chemistry with Smith is growing, and he discussed that on the latest episode of The Rush.
“He’s slinging that thing,” Powers-Johnson said. “He’s having fun, he’s competing, and he’s jawing off at Maxx. It’s so fun. It’s good. He’s definitely gotten comfortable with the team, and we’ve had a lot of fun. He’s having a lot of fun, too. His hands are silky smooth. They’re in the right place at the right time. He’s doing great. Everything down there feels nice and comfy, too.”
The Raiders experienced inconsistent quarterback play over the last few seasons, following the end of Derek Carr’s tenure as a Raider. The new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek immediately identified Smith as a player who could stabilize that spot.
With Smith now in the fold, the Raiders could be a much more consistent offense. Smith helped the Seahawks reach the playoffs in his first full season as a starter and came close to breaking through in the two years that followed.
Las Vegas moved on from Andre James this offseason, signaling confidence in Powers-Johnson to take the starting role after an impressive rookie season.
Powers-Johnson allowed the first two sacks of his football career as a rookie, but overall, he showed flashes that he could be a pillar for the offensive line in the future.
There are not many relationships in football stronger than that between a quarterback and his center.
Powers-Johnson and Smith appear to be fast friends, which should lead to quick exchanges, minimal fumbles, and more points on the board.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Powers-Johnson here.
