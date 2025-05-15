Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson Set to Take Next Step
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be a completely different offense next season. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Everyone will be talking about the move they made for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not really talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how center Jackson-Powers Johnson is a lock to be a starter in 2025 under Carroll on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"One guy I think that is a lock is Jackson Powers-Johnson," said Carpenter. "He is the Raiders center. That is his position. He has been working tirelessly with Maxx Crosby, demonstrating his work ethic. I have talked about JPJ ad nauseam. My respect for him as a player, a person. This is a kid that last year when they picked him, I told you they got him much lower than where his value was. He was going to be a starter last year, he was."
"There is no reason to not be a huge believer in JPJ ... I would rather have a guy who is out there being overly aggressive than one that is being passive because you can teach the other. He is extremely athletic ... Nothing about him not to like. He's got balance ... He is teachable, he is available, this kid is athletic. He is what Chip Kelly craves. And again, position flexibility. He can play either guard spot."
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all JPJ updates!
Your opinion matters to us, so sound off on JPJ when you go to our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.