Former NFL Defensive End Sends Messages to Raiders' Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Over the years, Crosby has been getting better at his craft, and he is the leader of this Raiders team. If you want to play for the Raiders, you gotta know that Maxx Crosby is the standard. Crosby wants to have another great season next year under new head coach Pete Carroll.
This offseason, Carroll and general manager John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders front office did not have to think twice about giving Crosby an extension that not only he has earned but deserves. All Crosby has done is get better from day one and just go to work. Crosby likes to play every snap that is possible and does not like taking any plays off. That is Crosby, a workhorse.
Around the league, Crosby is well-respected, and people know his game well. Even with players that have retired already like to watch Crosby go to work on Sunday. All Crosby wants to do is be the best player that he can be. If he can do that, he knows that the rest will take care of itself. He is not worried about anything but winning. And next season, he looks to do a lot of that with the new regime.
Former defensive end and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Chris Long had a special message for Crosby.
“I hope you get it, Maxx, because you ... deserve it, dude,” Long said during a conversation with Crosby. “You played your a** off… when the chips are up and the chips are down. That’s how I measure respect.”
"Long shared stories about the highs and lows of being a Raiders fan, noting that the team’s passionate fan base is unlike any other. He described the Raiders’ fan culture as intense and unique, adding with a smile, “Raider Nation is crazy. It’s a cult. I know from growing up. And I hope you’re the one to bring it back," said Sebastian Mondaca of Pro Football Network.
These words of encouragement carry extra weight when considering Crosby’s personal journey. His path to NFL stardom has not been straightforward.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Eastern Michigan, Crosby showed flashes of brilliance early on, but few knew about the challenges he faced off the field.
But since coming to Las Vegas, Crosby has turned his career around and now he looks to continue to dominate in all the ways he can.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the Raiders and more.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to see all of our content on Crosby.