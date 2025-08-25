Maxx Crosby Gives Blunt Review of Raiders' Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have been led by a new regime this offseason. Head coach Pete Carroll brought a different culture to the Silver and Black, and you are seeing it play out now in training camp. Carroll has a certain way he wants things to be run, and he is getting the results he expects from this Raiders team. A lot of different things have been done to make this training camp one that the players will be able to take into the season and feel confident.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby likes what Carroll has brought into this training camp. Crosby and Carroll share something that they both take into everything they do, and that is competition. Carroll has made it clear all offseason long that he wants his team to compete every time they get a chance to. That is how they are going to get better, and he knows it is going to make the team better.
Training Camp 2025
Crosby is similar in everything he does. Crosby is looking to get better any chance he gets. He is one of one, and he is looking for all the advantages he can get to make his team better as well as himself. Crosby does a lot of good things for the team, and his leadership is unmatched. It is something that keeps going every year, and now you are seeing it more with Carroll taking over.
This training camp has been different from the ones in the past. Crosby knows when it is going right and when it is not. And now Crosby has a head coach who has a lot of experience and will know how to handle the ups and downs.
"We are having fun every day, but the work comes first, you know what I mean," said Maxx Crosby. "I think Pete does a good job, and the reason why he has had so much success over his careeris because he is a true football coach and he loves being there and he loves every part of the game. He is out there with us. He thinks he is literally on the team with us, throwing the ball around and running around."
"It gives you even more energy every single day. That guy has just been awesome for us. We are enjoying it, and it has been a great camp so far."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.