Raiders Defensive Outlook After the Second Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders completed their second game of the preseason this past weekend. They face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium and it was a good one for the Silver and Black. They got to see their first team players on both sides of the ball take the field once again. This time, it was a different feel because they had a better game than they did in their first preseason game.
For the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball, they have to figure out the secondary. These are two positions that the Raiders still have battles going on at. The Silver and Black want to have the best defense on the field, and whatever player they go with, that is the one they have confidence in and will give the team a better chance to be successful. The Raiders' defensive line is almost set, and the linebackers' positions are looking set for the most part.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders defense after their second preseason game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Defense Outlook
"I've seen some people try to make hot takes on the Raiders defense," said Carpenter. "I am not even going to address it. I think the Raiders defense is going to be fine. There are some concerns at the corner. Absolutely no doubt. And I can tell you I would not be shocked if the Raiders trade at wide receiver and corner right now. Just telling you right now, I would not be surprised."
"Chris Smith had another outstanding day. He has been playing really well. Charles Snowden, I thought, had a very good game. I really liked his presence in the backfield. Tommy Eichenberg started slow, had a rough day, but boy, he came on strong. And he should. He has a really good game. Isaiah Pola-Mao, I saw one bad play, but the rest were solid. My concerns with the Raiders are at cornerback, not at safety."
"Thomas Booker had three tackles. I was very impressed with what Booker continues to do. Overall today I thought the first-string defense was fine. Considering it was a preseason game, and the way it was handled, I am not concerned there. But it is the same concern I have preached to you the entire offseason, depth!"
