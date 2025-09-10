NFL Legend Michael Irvin Makes Amazing Claim About Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders organization is well known not only in the United States but all over the world. They are a global franchise. No matter where you are in the world, you might run into someone from Raider Nation. There is no other organization quite like the Raiders in any sport. The Raiders are just a different brand, and there is nothing like it.
The one person who is responsible for that is the Raiders' legendary owner, Al Davis. Davis made the Raiders what they are.
Starting from the bottom, Davis turned the Raiders organization into Super Bowl champions and the most iconic franchise in National Football League history. His impact on the Raiders will forever remain. Davis always wanted the best for his team and organization. He wanted to have the best coaches, players, and play in the biggest games. And Davis got that throughout his time with his organization. Davis was able to pick out which players turned into stars.
Davis had many NFL Hall of Famers play for him, and they loved it. Davis made every member of the Raiders feel special and know that once you're on his team, you are always part of this incredible organization. Davis was special for picking talent, and he was always looking for it.
Any little step closer he could get the Raiders to winning the next Super Bowl, he would do it. There was one Hall of Famer Davis was looking at trading for, and that was the Cowboys' Legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin.
Michael Irvin on Wanting to Play for the Raiders
"I would have loved to go to the Raiders," said NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on the "Club Shay Shay podcast. "If I were going to get traded. The Raiders would have been the team. You remember Al Davis. You know how he used to walk around when you were working out, and always came by ... He would watch you work out and say Boy, you work out like a Raider. So, you want to be a Raider? For us, that was like him inviting you to the family."
"He played that great. I loved Al Davis. But Jerry [Jones] said when they were thinking about trading me, Al Davis was the one who told him, because Jerry was new. Al told Jerry, You do not trade people like that. He said Trust me. I had a great respect for Al Davis.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.